When Nicole Vautin started as a student midwife at Orange in 2020, Torie Finnane was one of the first to welcome her. "The student midwifery year is very stressful - you're basically studying full time and working full time as well," Ms Vautin said. "Torie was one of the senior midwives that went out of her way to make me feel welcome and well supported. "Torie taught me so so much... she was just an amazing midwife, mentor and friend." "She certainly helped shape the midwife I am today. Torie Finnane tragically died from bacterial meningitis in December 2020, three days after giving birth to her third child, Maisie. Following her death, Ms Finnane's family set up the Torie Finnane Foundation, with the aim of improving maternity services in regional NSW. One of its goals is to sponsor regional midwives and nurses to undertake training courses and exchanges with metropolitan, tertiary hospitals in order to further develop their skills and bring their knowledge back to their wards. At the Torie Finnane Foundation's Black Tie Ball last weekend - its first major fundraiser - Ms Vautin was announced as the first recipient of such an exchange. The now-registered midwife will complete a four-week placement at Royal Hospital for Women in Randwick later this year, where she will work in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a tertiary, level six NICU. "It's basically the highest level of care. Back in Orange our special care nursery is level three." She says it is an incredible opportunity. "I work alongside some clinicians that have a NICU background but I certainly don't. "I also work alongside a lot of midwives that don't have any NICU experience, so to be able to go and have that experience and come back and share it with the team that I'm so truly proud to be part of - that will be very valuable." Ms Vautin, who worked in ED before following her passion to become a midwife, says she loves her job. "Being able to support a woman throughout her pregnancy, labour and birth, and postnatally and see her transition into the role of parenthood - that's amazing. "Being there to welcome new life into the world, and empower these women to realise they can do it and to trust themselves and their instincts - it's a privilege."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/6a860aa4-248a-46b9-8662-5f02e000f1b1.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg