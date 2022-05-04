sport, local-sport,

Andrew Stirling hadn't ventured down to Orange Tenpin Bowling before the weekend, but there's no doubt he'll back. Based in Windsor, Stirling was making his first trip down and made the most of it. Coming into the final two games of the Orange Tenpin Open, anyone from the top three of Andrew Stirling, Sam Cooley and Rowan Chapman were in a position to win. The last game came down to the last frame with Stirling reigning supreme - and the bowler wasn't even aware. "I didn't know any of the results, I didn't look, I was just bowling," he said. "I bowled a 139 game in the sixth game, so I knew I had to do something in the last four games to make sure I finished in the top two." Cooley, who bowls on the Professional Bowlers Association tour, said Stirling simply took the result out of his hands. "Going into Sunday I was 191 behind the eventual winner, and I ended up losing by 4 or 5 pins," he said. "It came down to the last game and Andrew needed the last four strikes to win and that's what he did so it was out of my control at that point. I did what I needed to do and forced him to get the strikes and that's what he did." For Stirling, the Open has always been on his radar - it was just a matter of backing himself. "I've always wanted to bowl it, I just haven't had the confidence to actually do it," he said. "I've got a few friends that bowl at Orange that I've met through bowling who said 'why didn't I give it a go?' and I thought this year I'd have a crack at more regional tours because normally I just bowl in the Sydney area. "I enjoyed it - it was run very well and didn't have many breakdowns which is unusual for how many games get bowled on it." Stirling added he'll definitely be back after securing a first in the tournament. "Yeah I would (come back) - and shooting a 300 on the Saturday made it better as well," he said. "That was my 7th 300 but in league you don't change lanes, so it's the first time I've bowled one in a tournament where you change lanes after every game, which makes it harder to do." After not competing in the Open since 2018 due to PBA commitments, Cooley was full of praise for the organisers. "The Belmonte family run a really good tournament ... they know what they're doing," he said. "It's been going for 35-odd years, they know what they're doing and always sell out the event. "There's a lot of professionalism from them, they're always good with sponsors and look after the bowlers. "There's not many places in New South Wales to bowl so whenever an event does pop up you always want to support the proprietors who sacrifice the weekend for us because a lot of the time they don't have to do that. "The majority of the time they lose money ... they make more money off the average Joe than they do us. "The fact they constantly give us something to bowl to every year is fantastic."

