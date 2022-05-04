news, local-news,

A trio of lion cubs has been born at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. The cubs were born on April 7, the first born to new breeding pair Marion and Lwazi. It's the first litter of cubs to be born at the zoo since 2016. As a first-time mother, Marion experienced some complications during the birth. After delivering two healthy cubs, she required medical assistance. Keepers in consultation with the zoo's medical team intervened and performed a caesarean. One cub was found stillborn but another was successfully recovered. Senior keeper Melanie Friedman said within a few hours of the surgery Marion was reunited with her three healthy cubs and her mothering instincts "immediately kicked in". "She set about ensuring all three cubs were clean and suckling, and neither she or they have looked back since." The cubs are now almost three-and-a-half weeks old. They have opened their eyes and are moving around in their den. "The cubs are suckling well and putting on weight. In the last week they have put on approximately 800 grams each," Ms Friedman said. "Marion has recovered beautifully from her surgery and when the cubs aren't suckling, she spends her time snuggling with them, often with the cubs nestled around her head. It's just heart-warming to see." The arrival of the cubs is an important milestone for the regional breeding program, as the union of Marion and Lwazi introduces a new genetic line. Seven-year-old Marion arrived at the zoo in 2018 from the United States and was joined by Lwazi, aged 4 years, in 2021. The pair were introduced last year. The little cubs will spend their first few weeks of life behind the scenes. NSW Environment Minister James Griffin said the new arrivals were just one of many reasons to plan a visit to the Dubbo zoo. "Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a powerhouse of conservation, leading the way to save some of our state's most threatened wildlife from extinction, from Regent Honeyeaters to the iconic Greater Bilby, while also supporting global conservation programs for species like the Black Rhinoceros," he said. "As a not-for-profit organisation, every dollar you spend at the zoo helps wildlife in need and leaves big and little kids alike with a lasting understanding of the important role we all have to play in protecting our environment." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

