sport, local-sport, condobolin, grenfell, woodbridge cup, orange, cargo

Run straight and run hard. While Mitch Dinsey's plan for the Conodobolin Rams isn't quite that simple, it did the trick over the weekend when they dispatched of the Cargo Heelers 44-26. "We have a front rower whose joined us this year, Luke Prodinger," captain-coach Dinsey said. "He didn't score a try but he was relentless all day. I think a lot of our points came off the back of that. It wasn't so much what we were doing out wide, but what they were doing in the middle." Despite what would appear a comfortable win on paper, it started out anything but. "The first half was pretty scrappy. There was a lot of unforced errors. I think after each try we scored in the first half, we dropped the ball that next set," Dinsey added. "We improved a bit in the second half, probably not as much as I would've liked but the second half was a bit better and that's when we were able to run away with it a little bit." The Rams came into the game having been blown out by Trundle 46-16 in their opener. Although Dinsey was pleased to get a win on the board, he said they've got a lot more to show. "We've got a pretty solid squad and there's a fair bit of talent there. The first two rounds we haven't even got close to our potential, but it's going to take us a little time to click," he said. "It's good to know that we can win ugly. We're only going to keep getting better from there. "Our forward pack is pretty solid and we're playing a pretty simple style of footy, so as soon as we can control that ball a little bit, I think we can give the majority of teams a good run. If we can own the middle of the field, that will allow us to play basic footy off the back of that. "We still have a fair bit to offer in the backs, but we're definitely looking to play through the forward pack." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/7e91ac67-814a-40c3-9d9c-43e8642da5cd.jpeg/r213_195_710_476_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg