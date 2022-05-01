sport, local-sport,

Orange Emus are on the board and in his second game of first grade, Charlie Steele-Park was troubling the scorers again with his second try in two games. The full-back, who played his first grade club debut last week, has made an impressive start in the back-line and was integral toward Emus 27-15 bonus-point victory against Forbes Platypi at Forbes. Nick Crowley, Jamil Khalfan and Nigel Staniforth were the three others to find themselves on the scorecard with Staniforth happy to get points on the road. "When we were aggressive and ran some really good lines we went well there and then we kind of went in and out of the game a bit which was a bit frustrating," he said. "But overall if you go to Forbes with that many new players you take that win and a bonus point any day of the week really." After last week's 35-31 loss to Bathurst Bulldogs at home, the message from Emus' coach, Peter Bromley, was to improve on their discipline and according Staniforth, his side went a long way to fixing that up. "The officiating on the game was very clear and everyone knew where they stood so that was a lot better," he said. However, he added there's still plenty to work on. "We just didn't execute and hold onto the ball as much as we want to," Staniforth said. "To be honest though it's a bit of a build on last week. "It'll take a few weeks (to get everything right) but we got the win and bonus point and going over there (to Forbes), not many teams can do that." After Ollie Harvison, Fangatua Solomahe, Simon Uphill and Steele-Park made their first grade club debuts last week, Emus added AJ McNiven and George Jackson to that debutant list against Forbes. Staniforth explained while there's some inexperience in the club's backs, the progress they're making will go a long way. "George debuted on the wing on the weekend and for the experience we had in the back-line, the guys did really well considering," he said. "(Charlie Steele-Park) did really well - all the back-line are genuine first graders, they just need some time settling in but Charlie is doing well and he's been a really good addition for us."

