With a young back line, there's always going to be some learning curves and Orange City coach, John Nunn, believes there's lessons to be learned from their round two fixture against Cowra Eagles. In their first home game, the Lions fought hard but the 2021 minor-premiers proved too strong, coming away with a 32-5 win. After losing 18-13 against Dubbo Roos last weekend, Nunn believes Cowra presented a different challenge for his side. "We didn't come out of the gates quick enough today," he said. "Last week we could've won that game, I think it was a good start for us in the season but today we came up against bigger bodies and a bigger forward pack. "They taught some of our younger guys a bit of a lesson to a degree and we got caught playing their game instead of our game so we've got to learn to be a bit more patient with our process." "What we train was not what we did today - our kicks, our set piece was appalling, our scrums were good and then they weakened and then they came good again. "We worked on lineouts all week and we nailed about four today and we were stealing Dubbo's ball last week and we didn't steal any this week but not to take anything away from Cowra, they're a good side." While mistakes were their downfall, the coach was delighted with his side's attitude, particularly his youngsters. "They didn't give up which was a credit to them, they hung in there for the whole game," he said. "They made some mistakes but it's about the process with some of them moving straight from Colts into first grade. "They're all disappointed, I'm disappointed and we probably made Cowra look good today." While their ladies day was initially planned for Saturday, a good crowd assembled at Pride Park with Nunn stating there's a good sense of club culture developing. "It's a good atmosphere, there's a good vibe around the place, around the club, this year," he said. "The tribal mentality is good and I think four or five weeks in we'll be at our peak and we'll see what happens then." In a sign of positivity, new recruit Mark Burton scored his first while the other new clubman, Nathan Ah Kee, had a debut try last week.

