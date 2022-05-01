sport, local-sport,

The crowd at Wade Park were in for a special treat on Saturday as the Woodbridge Cup debut of Josh Dugan finally arrived. After missing round one with a broken thumb, the fullback's class was on show with Orange United Warriors scoring their first win with a 48-24 defeat of Grenfell Goannas. "It was a strong performance from the boys, we really dug deep," captain-coach Jake Kelly said. "We didn't have many big fellas sitting on the bench this week so it was good to get the young fellas out there ... playing those tough positions. "It was good to have Josh back this week too, he really led by example at the back." Dugan's first show of ability came in the 5th minute as the fullback ran for strong yardage before offloading and creating a break. His hands were on the ball in the next play as well, as a long pass fell short of the mark but the intent was evidently there. Halfback Dale Jones was first to score, dummying and going through in the eighth minute. Ben French was next to cross, intercepting and running 70 metres to score under the posts. Kyle Darcy then scored one of the more impressive tries this season, shrugging off five defenders after a 20 metre tap to make it 16-0 after 23 minutes. A try to United hooker Matty Fuller and Grenfell's Toby Barons made it 20-4. On the stroke of half-time the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. An overlap close to the line saw a cut-out pass land in the hands of Dugan as the fullback ran through a hole to score his first. The Warriors continued their rampage after half-time with the score 48-4 before Dugan went off after 60 minutes. With a sin-bin to Orange, Grenfell ran in four tries in the final 20 minutes with lock Jai Purdie and hooker Michael Smith particular standouts as the match finished at 48-24. While Dugan was strong, it was Jones and hooker Matty Fuller stealing the show with two tries each. After kicking a 40/20 last week, Jones has started the season in impressive form with a positional switch working wonders. "He was our hooker last year, I paired him up in the halves with me to start this year off and he's absolutely killing it at the moment, he's stepped up another gear and it's good to see," Kelly said. The captain-coach was also impressed with his forwards brutal run metres as players like Lionel Vanderwal, Kyle Darcy and Tevita Lucas consistently ran through the defence. "Honestly, they're the ones leading by example," Kelly said. "They're gaining all the metres and the boys are really starting to get the footwork down pat with quick roll ons and quick play the balls. That's making it good for the hooker like Matty (Fuller) jumping on there and being able to ball play from 9. "The forwards are definitely setting the mark for us and like I said young fellas are doing their roles well." Orange United Warriors 48 (Dale Jones 2, Matty Fuller 2, Ben French, Kyle Darcy, Josh Dugan, Tyren Dixon, Maleek Newman tries) defeated Grenfell Goannas 24 (Toby Barons, Jai Purdie, Osaiasi Poauhila, Caled Haddin tries)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/63134452-e29c-47fe-aea0-f77ef7760c99.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg