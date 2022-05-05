news, property, mitch and mark, long covid, building industry, renovations

Like many people, two years ago when COVID hit the news and we started to experience lockdowns, we expected things to be a "bumpy ride", especially in the property industry. It took us completely by surprise at that time to see the surge in property prices and the surge in the renovation industry. It seems that for so many of us, not being able to travel overseas left us with the financial reserves to re-invest in our homes. Add to this, spending so much more time at home and seeing the improvements that can be made to our surroundings. We saw a surge in DIY jobs and the building industry saw an increase in the demand for trades to make major home improvements ... or to fix those DIY projects! However, during 2022 the ripple effects of the pandemic seem to have caught up with the building industry and we can't help but wonder if there are "long COVID" effects impacting building and renovations, which are now the economic and social impacts. This has led us to think about whether now is the right time to renovate? In recent months we've seen the collapse of five home-building groups across Australia - Probuild, Home Innovation Builders, New Sensation Homes, Condev and Privium. Home buyers, tradies and subcontractors have all been severely impacted. Builders have seen significant increases in material costs and supply delays, all impacting the ability to deliver jobs on time and on budget. Fixed-price quotes given months ago are now "out of date" as material costs skyrocket. The impacts on freight, the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (who supply materials to the building industry), have influenced the cost of materials for building and renovation which in turn are felt by builders and must be passed on to their clients. In our podcast, Reality Reno with mitch and mark, we asked our trusted builder, Jason Charles, about what he's seeing in the industry. Jason operates a family business, Charles Bros Building Contractors, in Melbourne and is well-known for his time building on The Block - including our winning house in 2021. Jason notes a knock-on effect in the building industry, with some builders having issues with contracts that were locked in last year and now their profit margins have been significantly reduced. You might find it interesting to listen to his perspective at mitchandmark.com/podcast. So, we asked, is this the right time to renovate? Some materials have gone up nearly 100 per cent in 12 months and many builders are not likely to do fixed-priced contracts right now. You may be able to receive an indicative quote, but while we've always said you should include a contingency amount in your renovation budget, this is a very different situation. If you are negotiating a building or renovating project right now, it's important to be realistic about costs and timeframes. Things have changed. Jason noted the snowball effect on the mental health of all concerned. The pressure is real for clients, builders and suppliers. Right now, there are people impacted by floods who don't have a roof over their head; people whose houses have not been completed with companies going into liquidation; and trades who will be out of work. For us, we can't help but think that planning a renovation right now needs to consider all those factors. Perhaps the timeframes for renovation projects that are "desirable", rather than "necessary" can be pushed back, and will we see a recalibration of the extent of the renovation to reflect the change in costs. If you are mid-renovation, or planning a renovation, check in with your builders to see what the impacts are likely to be and make sure you know what you're likely to deal with.

