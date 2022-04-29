sport, local-sport,

With his captain-coach's face cut open on the weekend, Pat Williams will attempt to do the same to Cowra's defence this Sunday as the 19-year-old steps into the starting halves role after injury to Daniel Mortimer last week. Williams' boot was the difference in their round one fixture against Nyngan and the half was thrown into the action after four minutes against Wellington as Mortimer left the field. He'll now take on the number seven jersey and look to make it his own in the next month. "I was training at halfback last night (Thursday) so I'm guessing that's the team for the weekend," he said. "It's a little bit tough, you feel a bit more pressure but the older boys like Lachie (Munro), Ethan (McKellar) and Joey (Lasagavibau) all step up and talk a bit more which takes the pressure off me and everyone lifts which is good." After their opening round wins against Group 11 sides, Williams agreed that both fixtures presented a sense of the unknown. "It's been a different challenge because we've only ever played Dubbo CYMS in a trial match at start of the year. But playing teams like Nyngan and Wello, you aren't sure what to expect but it's been a bit tougher than I thought it'd be," he said. With this weekend their first game at home for the Peter McDonald Premiership, the halfback said there's been an agreement among the squad to try and make the most of their home ground advantage throughout the season. "We've been talking about trying to make it a fortress - Wade Park - make it like we can't lose at home. Everyone is keen for it, it's good all grades are there so we should have plenty of people behind us. We're looking forward to playing in the first home game of the year," he said. Their opponents, Cowra, will be coming off a 32-14 win over Lithgow in round one and a second round 38-20 loss to Bathurst Panthers. With former CYMS forwards Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan in their squad, Williams believes their opponents will be up for it. "From all reports they're a pretty big forward pack and they've got a couple of our boys from last year like Jack Nobes and Jack Buchanan so I'm sure those two will be raring to go and try and beat us at home," he said. "It should be a tough game but we're up for it and looking forward to it." After Nobes and Buchanan left in the pre-season, CYMS have put forward a rather new look side in the opening rounds with those combinations start to come together. "Even though there's been a few debutants, I feel like everyone is working well together," Williams said. "Our bench forwards are coming on and doing their job and everything seems to be working well but there's still a few things we can work on and it's only early in the season so I'm sure we'll get better."

