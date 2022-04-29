news, local-news, orange tigers, caleb hannus, tyson hannus, central west

The brother of a footballer who died earlier this year has spoken out ahead of a memorial match in his honour. Caleb Hannus died after jumping into the Belubula River at Junction Reefs on January 30. There had been heavy rain in the area and despite the efforts of two other teenagers, he went under and failed to resurface. Caleb, 18, was the youngest of three brothers and middle child Tyson said he "meant the world to us." "In hard times, it's very helpful to know that people care and that we were in their wishes and thoughts," he said. This Saturday, the Orange Tigers, the club which the Hannus brothers call their own, will kick off their AFL Central West campaign. The tier two match between the Tigers and Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels will act as the Caleb Hannus Memorial game. Tyson will be playing and said a win would mean the world to him. "To get the win for me personally, what we're playing for, it would be like a grand final moment that I'm going to remember," he said "A lot of people have come out of the woodwork. Me, Kass (Ings) and Luke (Rothnie) have sent a few messages, recruiting people to play, just people that might only play the one game this year to help out so we can field a team. "The numbers that we have for Saturday are unreal and I think we're going to have a cracker of a game. I'm really excited about that. On the day, I just want to remember my brother, play some football and have some fun." It was Mr Rothnie - who coaches reserve grade - that initially thought of the idea to hold the tribute match. Tyson was grateful to all involved for setting it up. "I just want people to remember him for who he was and hope we can get a win for him," he said. "Obviously, he was only a young bloke so he probably wasn't known by a lot of the older football players. I just hope that his name sticks around and that people know what happened." Reserve grade will play at Waratah Sports Club and begin at 11am with ladies (12.30pm) and first grade (2.15pm) to follow on April 30. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

