At the Gallery | Whitehead's work to be front and centre

community,

Artists are at the centre of everything we do here at the gallery. Our exhibitions and events aim to support artists as they produce new and innovative works. We also want our audiences to have a meaningful connections to the art they produce. We also try to strike the right balance between supporting and nurturing the practice of artists from our region, and bringing the best in state and national art to our cultural precinct. Over the coming two years the gallery will be featuring exhibitions by a host of artists living and working in the central west. Since reopening in December last year we have presented exhibitions by local artists Antariksa, Jaq Davies, Ada Clark and Rhonda Campbell. From this weekend we are presenting paintings and drawings by Derek Whitehead, an artist living in Orange. His exhibition Figuring the Human will run from April 30 until June 12 in the Mary Turner Gallery. This remarkable selection of works from over 25 years of creative practice is a series of meditations on the human form, drawn from Whitehead's observation and imagination. His work moves between the representational and the abstract and is governed by personal feeling or inclination. Whitehead tends to work spontaneously, striving to reach a stage where knowledge and artistic training leave off, making way for deeper processes to come through. In this sense his works are intuitive visualizations. The artist's desire is to evoke some of the more mysterious qualities of the human being for a viewer's reflective sensory experience. Also currently showing and not to be missed is William Kentridge: I am not me, the horse is not mine, a work of international significance, on loan from the Art Gallery of New South Wales, which has previously been exhibited at the Tate Gallery in London and the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Salvatore Zofrea: The Drawn Line, in the Alan Sisley Gallery, is on for another two weeks until May 8, alongside Aimee Gardyne: Terran Muddle which the Gallery has developed in partnership with the National Art School. Orange Regional Gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/e9b27b0d-5fef-443a-96f9-0b953096fafa.jpg/r37_0_980_533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg