news, local-news,

A power tool scam on Gumtree and the fake purchase and sale of a ute have landed a man in Orange Local Court. Daniel James Baker, 34, of Autumn Street, published an ad on Gumtree for the sale of a DeWALT five-piece cordless power tool set that he advertised for $1100 in August 2020. The tools were paid for on August 20, but Baker never sent them. He also set up a complicated scam involving the fake purchase and sale of a Toyota ute between January 2 and April 8, 2021. Magistrate David Day said Baker was already on conditional liberty at the time and his offending was tied to a drug addiction. According to police, Baker asked to borrow $4200 from a male acquaintance so he could buy the ute and the male victim gave him the funds on January 2. Baker arrived at the man's house the next day in a Toyota dual-cab ute that Baker claimed to have bought with the borrowed money. However, the ute belonged to a woman who did not know he was driving it. A couple of days later Baker said he'd lost his driver's licence and falsified official documents to sell the ute to the male victim, for the same amount he borrowed. He said he'd deliver the ute to the buyer two days later and the male victim had the vehicle transferred to his name despite not having it in his possession. The woman learnt of the ownership transfer when she was unable to renew the registration on February 15, 2021. She contacted the police and the ute remained in her possession during an investigation. Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said the offences took place more than a year ago and there's been no further offending in the past year. "Mr Baker has paid back one of the victims in this matter and he's been attempting to obtain details of the other victim and has been attempting to pay [them] back," Mr Rolfe said. Mr Day gave Baker custodial sentences by way of two concurrent 12-month Intensive Correction Orders for publishing false information for the ute sale, and for dishonestly obtaining financial advantage in the tool scam. Baker will have to participate in rehabilitation and repay $1100 for the tools. "He had a drug problem, he probably still has it but is getting treatment," Mr Day said. "Because of his previous convictions for dishonesty he's crossed the custody threshold. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/3b320a38-c07c-4090-90f4-de156fb42d62.jpg/r0_978_3263_2822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg