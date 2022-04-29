sport, local-sport,

It's the word everyone hates. 'The big C word' as Orange Tigers coach Dean Price calls it and he believes it's motivating his side to give it their all this season. "I definitely think there's excitement (in the group), everyone is over the big C word, big COVID, and we just want to move on and get on with life and I think that's showing through the boys," he said. "They're a bit more excited to try and have a bigger season. "Pre-season has been really good, we've had an influx of new faces to the club which happens every year and it's good to see but I think we've had a lot more consistent high numbers at training and a different feeling within the club. "A few good recruits have come through which boosts that confidence within the club and you can see the boys are a lot happier and getting around each other a lot more and it's good to see." One of those new faces for the Tigers includes midfielder, Sam Proudfoot, who's made the move from the AFL North West competition. "A couple of out of towners have come on board, as normal they find their way here one way or another," Price said. "We've had Sam join from Gunnedah who's been a big asset. He's a big voice around the club, gets everyone up and about and excited. "We've had a couple of others come from Northern Territory and South Australia. "They're more vocal guys, hitting the club straight up, getting that club spirit in the air and everyone is up and about." Tigers junior, Joe Armstrong, will also make his debut this weekend and the coach couldn't be happier to hand him that opportunity. "He's been training hard with seniors all pre-season and earned his spot," he said. "We plays on at half back flank or back pocket, but is a versatile player that I can place all around the ground." For Price this season, the goal with his club will be to sustain consistency and persevering with what's he's trying to do off the field. "Clearly the goal is a lot more success than the last couple of years, getting a bit more momentum and wins on the board while maintaining and not sacrificing club culture," he said. "It's a big thing for me (club culture), I've been trying to build it the three years I've been at the club and if we start there the success will follow." The Tigers first round will see them play Bathurst Bushrangers in the Caleb Hannus memorial match with Price predicting there'll be plenty of sentiment around the game. "There'll definitely be a lot of emotions thrown around on Saturday, a lot of guys playing for more than the jumper," he said. "That'll always bring out a different dynamic of team when you start playing with that sort of heart and spirit."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/9c68dd79-567c-4635-9364-db4a6fb8e395.JPG/r3_569_5566_3712_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg