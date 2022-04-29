news, local-news,

The Grapest 5K Run in Orange has been postponed to Saturday, September 17. The scenic off-road event was meant to take place on Saturday, April 30. It is a five kilometre or 10 kilometre scenic fun run around the vines at Philip Shaw Wines. The winery course is a five kilometre loop, with two laps for those participating in the 10 kilometre run. The course is through and around the scenic vineyard and surrounding property. It may include fire trails, uneven, bumpy, and slippery ground if its wet.

