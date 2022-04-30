news, local-news, Orange, PDCN, Physical Disability Council of NSW, Disability, Workshops, Orange Regional Gallery

A SYDNEY-BASED advocacy organisation will visit Orange next week, running small group workshops to target those needing disability-related support. The Physical Disability Council of NSW, or PDCN, will host the free sessions, which are capped at a limit of 10 people and are currently offering some spaces that are still available. Running from the Orange Regional Gallery's West Room, workshop days on May 5 and 6 are split into two sections - with the first day addressing a 'Reframing Resilience' topic, and the second day titled 'NDIS Self-Management'. On the Thursday, the resilience session will look at how those with a disability, and those caring for someone with a disability, can manage any 'unrealistic standards' that can sometimes be placed on the self, including how to improve and build on 'mental fitness' - specifically when dealing with disability-related pressures on a day-to-day basis. The Friday session covers items regarding the self-management of plans under the National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, with the organisation aiming to arm event-goers with information and confidence. Registration for the PDNC workshops are required via the website, which will run from 10:30am to 2pm on each day. Those interested can also send an email to admin@pdcnsw.org.au to book, or phone 1800 688 831 for more information. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/a88c8b8d-4dae-47dc-86b2-ffb5be8348db.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg