Two workshops from Sydney-based Physical Disability Council of NSW coming to Orange
A SYDNEY-BASED advocacy organisation will visit Orange next week, running small group workshops to target those needing disability-related support.
The Physical Disability Council of NSW, or PDCN, will host the free sessions, which are capped at a limit of 10 people and are currently offering some spaces that are still available.
Running from the Orange Regional Gallery's West Room, workshop days on May 5 and 6 are split into two sections - with the first day addressing a 'Reframing Resilience' topic, and the second day titled 'NDIS Self-Management'.
On the Thursday, the resilience session will look at how those with a disability, and those caring for someone with a disability, can manage any 'unrealistic standards' that can sometimes be placed on the self, including how to improve and build on 'mental fitness' - specifically when dealing with disability-related pressures on a day-to-day basis.
The Friday session covers items regarding the self-management of plans under the National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS, with the organisation aiming to arm event-goers with information and confidence.
Registration for the PDNC workshops are required via the website, which will run from 10:30am to 2pm on each day.
Those interested can also send an email to admin@pdcnsw.org.au to book, or phone 1800 688 831 for more information.
To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?
- Send a letter to the editor using the form below ...