The number of people coming through the doors at FoodCare Orange increased by more than 40 percent in March as households struggled with the rising cost of groceries. The food relief organisation, which provides free and heavily discounted grocery items, says 607 people used the store in March, compared to 421 in February. The spike in demand is not surprising, given the latest data released from the Australian Bureau of Statistics shows food prices have had their highest year-on-year rise in more than a decade. The ABS figures revealed food prices were up by 4.3 per cent over the year to March, and 2.8 per cent from the previous quarter. Vegetables prices were up 6.6 per cent and fruit 4.9 per cent higher year on year. Volunteer coordinator Anne Hopwood said FoodCare had also seen an increase of almost 50 percent in the number of vouchers from community service agencies being used in the store. Each voucher entitles customers to $10 worth of free food, with FoodCare adding some additional free meat, milk and eggs. There were 228 vouchers collected in March compared to 155 in February. "You can interpret that as people doing it really hard and having to go to an agency and explain their situation," she said. "When you're on a low income it only takes one bill or the car needing a rego check to throw your whole budget out." Vinnies Regional Director Phil Donnan said food was just one of the rising costs people were facing. Increasing rents and fuel prices were also forcing people to seek help from the charity. Vinnies offers a range of support services across the community, including help with utility and medical bills, clothing and furniture and school uniforms and other school related expenses. "We're increasing our assistance by a good 20 percent over what we've done in previous years because the demand is just increasing dramatically," he said. "We're gearing up for a tough year for a lot of people." He said affordable housing remained a huge problem. "For the first time ever regional house prices have been higher then metro areas and that's unheard of. "Prices have been spiralling and of course as the capital cost increases investors want a return on their asset. So rents go up, but when you're on a fixed income you get squeezed out."

