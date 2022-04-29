news, local-news, Orange, Lego, Orange Lego Brick Show, Brick Show, Graham Draper

HITTING the road with 400,000 bricks loaded onto a small truck, Graham Draper's Lego Brick Show set-ups take seven hours to assemble, with it's many die-hard Lego fans ogling the masterpieces for several hours to follow. With the second Orange event lined up for this June, Mr Draper says he's had to level up to full-time with his travelling gig due to the show's popularity and ageless attraction. "It's about imagination, the ability to create stories - quite frankly, Lego is timeless," founder of Playwell Events, Mr Draper said. "And no matter who we have at shows - whether it's an eight-year-old or an 80-year-old - everybody's got a connection to Lego, everybody's got a story to tell about it. I think it stands the test of time." With the building block group celebrating 90 years of existence this year, Mr Draper could be onto something with Lego's 'timeless' status, which coincides with his welfare work. So far, Mr Draper says 'Gonglug' - his Wollongong-based charity group - has raised around $19,000 for local kids charities, which essentially leans into doing much of the talking for itself. "We do a Playwell raffle at our shows and the money raised from that goes to a [United Kingdom] charity called Fairy Bricks and [in turn] it sends Lego sets for us to donate to kids in hospital," he said. "Last December, we filled a car up with brand new sets and took them to children in hospitals across Orange, Bathurst Dubbo, Wagga Wagga - Ronald McDonald House in Orange, we were able to donate $3500 of Lego sets. "The kids absolutely love it - their faces light up and it's a big part of why I do this." During the city's inaugural show in 2021, Mr Draper says they "got smashed" in Orange over the October long weekend, which recorded around 2600 people in the event's two-day running from the ex-services club. "It was absolutely packed, it went off with a bang," the club's events coordinator, Kerrie Irwin said. "It was really busy from the time he opened until the time he shut, it went off extremely well and we're looking forward to his second event." Brick Show-goers will have the chance to marvel at motorised Lego trains pulling into a Disney-themed station and to check out popular Star Wars and action hero scenarios, which will be amidst more than 50 different set-ups. "In addition, there'll also be trays and tables set-up for people to build their own Lego and three locals from Orange have also contacted to have their items exhibited," Mr Draper said. "They're all really different to one another and one's got quite a comprehensive technic collection, so I'm keen to come out and see them up close." Orange Lego Brick Show will run over the June 11 and 12 weekend, from 10am to 4pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club in the Coral Sea Room. Tickets for the event can be purchased online or at the door. Opportunities to purchase Lego sets and parts will also be made available at the event. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/9aaa76c6-4414-470f-b140-7e2ec88e4508.JPG/r0_212_4256_2617_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg