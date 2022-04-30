news, local-news, Orange, Orange Regional Gallery, Central West Libraries, Sydney Writers' Festival, live stream

THE UPCOMING Sydney Writers' Festival in May has Central West Libraries in its corner to livestream the three-day event. In what's called the Live & Local program, the library network is one of 50 libraries to stream the event's 12 segments in the Orange Regional Gallery's new theatre space from Friday, May 20 through to Sunday, May 22. It's also an opportunity that Orange City Council's services policy committee chair, councillor Mel McDonell says give regional audiences the chance to be part of the prestigious festival. "Not only does the festival celebrate literature and showcase the work of authors, but it also encourages people to delve into current affairs and invites them to share ideas and opinions on the issues that affect them," Cr Mel McDonell said. "Readers and writers can even participate in sessions by sending questions directly to the Sydney stage and take part in the conversation from right here in Orange." Some of the screenings will feature conversations with writers Art Spiegelman, Steve Toltz, Derecka Purnell, Rebecca Solnit, Liane Moriarty and Caroline Overington. Panel discussions will also be shown, with the likes of Barry Cassidy, Fran Kelly, Kate McClymont, Chris Masters, Jane Caro and David Marr. "This is a great opportunity for people to come together and join in enthusiastic debates and discussions with some of the world's finest writers and people from all over Australia," Cr McDonell said. The Live & Local program can be viewed online at the Central West Libraries website. Tickets to the streamed sessions are free and can be booked online via Eventbrite. For more information, contact the library on (02) 6393 8132. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. WANT TO HAVE YOUR SAY?

