Leaning into their reputation for delivering the best of the best, Hutcheon & Pearce is bringing an Australian Champion to Orange on Thursday, May 5. Teaming up with representatives from STIHL, the outdoor power equipment leaders will run a Chainsaw Maintenance Night that will include everything from maintenance workshops to safety demonstrations, and even a mini Timbersports competition for the crowd. Group Sales Manager for Turf, Compact Construction & Lifestyle at Hutcheon & Pearce in Orange, Darren Gray, said the event will run in two sessions, with each including a maintenance workshop with STIHL technical experts and a saw sharpening workshop with Hutcheon & Pearce staff. "From farmers to homeowners, we want to look after all chainsaw users and share best practice techniques with them," he said. "While the event is supported by STIHL, you don't have to own or operate a STIHL to attend, every chainsaw owner is welcome." Darren said the event would have something for every chainsaw owner, but the demonstration from STIHL Timbersports Australian Champion Brad Delosa would be a highlight. "Without doubt, one of the drawcards of the event will be Brad Delosa, who won back his Australian Champion title last month and will represent us at the STIHL Timbersports 2022 World Championships in Austria at the end of May," he said. "At our event, Brad will give an Underhand and Single Buck demonstration and he'll have his Hot Saw in action, which is a chainsaw with a motorbike engine - something you just have to see to believe." Along with Brad's demonstration, between each session there will be a mini Timbersports competition where people will have the chance to pit their chain sawing abilities against fellow participants to win great prizes, along with a demonstration from the NSW Rural Fire Service on the best practices for felling and limbing trees. "I've worked in the outdoor power game for almost 30 years, including 13 years with STIHL and now with Hutcheon & Pearce and I know that chainsaw owners need to be ready for firewood season," Darren said. "This event is really designed to make sure they're well prepared and answer any questions they may have about their chainsaw operation." The STIHL Chainsaw Maintenance Night will run from 4.00pm to 8.30pm at the Orange Hutcheon & Pearce branch at 26 Scott Place. For more details or to attend visit www.hutcheonandpearce.com.au/stihl-maintenance-night. For those who can't make it in person, the entire event will be livestreamed on the Hutcheon & Pearce Facebook and YouTube channels.

Chainsaw owners to learn from the best of the best

