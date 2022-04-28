news, local-news,

A second boy has been charged after several fires were allegedly deliberately lit in a shopping centre in Dubbo at the weekend. Staff responded to a small fire in a store about 3.50pm on Saturday (April 23), and immediately evacuated the business. Fire and Rescue NSW responded and examined the location; police were told the fires had been deliberately lit in four different locations. Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District were alerted and commenced an investigation. A 12-year-old boy was charged on Wednesday April 27), and will appear before a children's court in June. Following further inquiries, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy about 12.40pm that same day on Talbragar Street, Dubbo, and took him to Dubbo Police Station. He was charged with destroy property in company use fire and was issued a Court Attendance Notice to appear at a children's court on Wednesday, May 11. Orana Mid-Western Police District Commander, Superintendent Danny Sullivan said incidents such as these were of great concern to police especially due to the risk they pose to shoppers. "The staff responded quickly and appropriately and, as a consequence, everyone was evacuated safely and without injury," he said. "The risk posed to the public by such incidents is disturbing and police treat such incidents these very seriously. "We ask that anyone with information about incidents such as these to contact Dubbo Police," he said. Inquiries continue.

