Airtime FMX, RACE trick riding, action, entertainment, Brad Burch, Alicia Gersbach

The Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show is well known for it's amazing array of rides, entertainment and action-packed performances, and 2022 definitely won't disappoint. The always-popular AirTime FMX crew are once again bringing their Freestyle Motocross team back to the Royal Bathurst Show and have an amazing show planned for the eager crowd. When it comes to pure entertainment, you don't need to look any further than the team at Airtime FMX. Think fast paced racing, death cheating stunts, gravity defying jumps, and a little of craziness added into the mix. Freestyle rider Brad Burch, owner of Airtime FMX, said it was great to be performing back in front of people and was looking forward to performing their new "Chicken Run" show on the weekend. "It will actually be the first time we have performed it but it will certainly be some family fun," he said. "We have some Raptor 700 quad bikes kitted out and ready to go along with some guys in a chicken suit and a fox suit and even an old farmer. "For our new show we really wanted something fun and unique and we are confident everyone will love it. It is a bit of a comedy-action style show with races and jumps and hopefully should be a good laugh." Of course horse power won't be the only type of high-stakes horse performances on offer. R.A.C.E Entertainment is bringing their fast paced and action packed trick riding displays to the Show. Founded former Australian Freestyle Championby, Alicia Gersbach, the team will be sure to draw some gasps from the crowd as they show off their amazing skills. Alicia said they were excited ahead of the weekend. "We will be doing six performances and the best way to describe our show is gymnastics on galloping horses," she said. "We do a variety of tricks including mounts and dismounts, flips, standing manoeuvres and hanging tricks." The R.A.C.E team, consisting of Alicia, Ellie and Aimee, have a wealth of training and performance experience, both for themselves and for their much-loved horses. Be sure to visit the Royal Bathurst Show website for full program details and performance times.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/qHVXDRiVUJTZE9n3SNPRPP/dde5527b-7198-4476-b39e-829d1301df3d.jpg/r0_1520_3252_3357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Jaw dropping stunts on offer

HANG TIME: The adrenaline packed team from Airtime FMX certainly know how to put on a show and their new one promises to be a hit. Photo: Supplied The Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show is well known for it's amazing array of rides, entertainment and action-packed performances, and 2022 definitely won't disappoint. The always-popular AirTime FMX crew are once again bringing their Freestyle Motocross team back to the Royal Bathurst Show and have an amazing show planned for the eager crowd. When it comes to pure entertainment, you don't need to look any further than the team at Airtime FMX. Think fast paced racing, death cheating stunts, gravity defying jumps, and a little of craziness added into the mix.

For our new show we really wanted something fun and unique and we are confident everyone will love it. Brad Burch, Airtime FMX Freestyle rider Brad Burch, owner of Airtime FMX, said it was great to be performing back in front of people and was looking forward to performing their new "Chicken Run" show on the weekend. "It will actually be the first time we have performed it but it will certainly be some family fun," he said. "We have some Raptor 700 quad bikes kitted out and ready to go along with some guys in a chicken suit and a fox suit and even an old farmer. "For our new show we really wanted something fun and unique and we are confident everyone will love it. It is a bit of a comedy-action style show with races and jumps and hopefully should be a good laugh." MAXIMUM SKILL: Alicia, Ellie and Aimee are set to entertain the crowd with their trick riding at this year's show. Photo: Supplied Of course horse power won't be the only type of high-stakes horse performances on offer. R.A.C.E Entertainment is bringing their fast paced and action packed trick riding displays to the Show. Founded former Australian Freestyle Championby, Alicia Gersbach, the team will be sure to draw some gasps from the crowd as they show off their amazing skills. Alicia said they were excited ahead of the weekend.

"We will be doing six performances and the best way to describe our show is gymnastics on galloping horses," she said. "We do a variety of tricks including mounts and dismounts, flips, standing manoeuvres and hanging tricks."

The R.A.C.E team, consisting of Alicia, Ellie and Aimee, have a wealth of training and performance experience, both for themselves and for their much-loved horses.

Be sure to visit the Royal Bathurst Show website for full program details and performance times. SHARE