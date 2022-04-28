Royal Bathurst Show, Community Stage, action, entertainment, tickets, animals

Anyone driving past the Bathurst Showgrounds over the past week would notice that the venue has been a hive of activity. Volunteers and committee members have been working hard to ensure facilities are ready, workers have been erecting rides, competitors have been busy baking, painting, decorating and harvesting, and of course the newly renovated and refurbished pavilions look better than ever. It can only mean one thing - it's show time, and no matter what your age or interest, the 2022 Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show is guaranteed to get you excited. For animal lovers there is a huge range of furry friends that will keep you busy all weekend. Bob Withey from Snake Tails is returning with his much-loved slithery reptile show, or for those looking for something a bit more cuddly, the animal nursery is a sure-fire hit. Don't forget the array of events involving animals from working dog displays and horse jumping competitions through to shearing demonstrations and cattle shows. One display not to be missed is Farmer Dave and the RuffTrack Kids. RuffTrack is a youth program working with disengaged teenagers to give them skills, a sense of worth and reconnect them with their community. At the heart of the program are the dogs which each participant is paired with, and together they learn about looking after their animals along with tasks such as sheep herding and high jumping. The Bathurst Regional Council Community Stage is sure to be a crowd pleaser and offers an amazing range of acts from soloists to bands, and country music to dance performances. It's the perfect spot to grab a bit to eat, rest you feet, and cheer on our wonderful local talent. A big drawcard for any show are the rides, games and skill testers that fill sideshow alley. Whether it's jumping behind the wheel of a dodgem car, trying you luck on the clowns, or risking your stomach on one of the many fast paced rides, the laughs and scream can be heard for miles. Be sure to check out Chance Amusement's Giant Ferris Wheel at this year's Show. Valued in the millions, the ride is enormous, has unique enclosed seating capsules and best of all has disability access, meaning everyone can enjoy the fun. After a big day out at the Royal Bathurst Show, of course it is time to find a great vantage point and get ready to enjoy the Fireworks Spectacular. Produced by Xtreme Fireworks, the dazzling display of light and colour will be be held at 8.30pm on both Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets for the Reliance Bank Royal Bathurst Show are available online and are five per cent off gate prices. Public parking will be available at the Hereford Street sports precinct with shuttle buses running from 8.30am daily.

An action-packed Royal Bathurst Show awaits

