DAMAGED blood vessels behind the eyes can progress to a non-curable state if undetected, which is why diabetics, particularly, could save their sight with regular check-ups. Local optometrist with Specsavers in Orange, Scott Priddle says a "key message" to discovering and managing diabetic retinopathy - one of the country's leading causes of blindness - is through early screening. "If you're living with diabetes, your eyes are at risk of damage from diabetic retinopathy [and] I recommend all patients with diabetes - or with a family history of diabetes - to keep their eye checks front of mind," Mr Priddle said. "Even individuals with well-controlled diabetes can have [it], so a regular check-up is important, regardless of any symptoms. A lot of my diabetic patients come in every year and it's all fine, everything's perfectly normal - but, occasionally you do see someone and say 'okay, we need to monitor this'." The checks are free to have, and although there's only 4.6 per cent of people in Orange living with diabetes - that's still 2190 local residents at risk of potentially going blind. "In its initial stages, diabetic retinopathy doesn't usually cause any noticeable symptoms, so you may not even be aware you have it," Mr Priddle said. "We don't want anyone in Orange leaving it too late and potentially have their sight threatened ... the earlier we can detect it, the easier we can manage it." Most prominent for those aged 50 to 69-years-old, statistics also show that more men than women are referred to ophthalmology for diabetes-related eye disease, with men making up 60 per cent of the overall patient count. Further data also shows evidence of a 33 per cent nationwide - which equates to 80,000 people - detects an increase in the amount of testing for diabetes over the last three years - and the amount of diabetic cases are predicted to double these figures by the year 2025. Currently, check-ups are recommended on a yearly basis for those with diabetes, unless directed otherwise by a consultant. "If we start to see some early signs, we can put in place either more routine checks or alternatively, we can get them off to a specialist for an opinion around treatment," Mr Priddle said. "But the one thing to drive is to get the routine reviews, because it's one of those tricky ones to manage; once [the sight is] gone, it really becomes tricky to get back to where you've got reasonable vision." To book an appointment with the team at Specsavers in Orange, head online to the website or phone (02) 6362 1045.

