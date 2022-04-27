news, local-news,

A man has been convicted in Orange Local Court after police found him sleeping on a woman's lounge despite a no-contact Apprehended Violence Order being in place. The Central Western Daily has chosen not to name the 28-year-old Orange man in order to protect the identity of the victim. Magistrate David Day said the offending occurred while the man was on conditional liberty. "He's got an extensive history for domestic violence," Mr Day said, Staff from the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service called the police when the man and woman got into an argument at the centre in Orange on February 18. The woman had driven the man to the service about 10.30am on February 18, so he could attend a doctor's appointment. However, an argument started when she said she was going to leave and not wait for him. After the woman left the service she attend Orange Police Station to provide a statement. About 5.30am the next morning the victim contacted police officers again saying she saw the kitchen light on. She let the police into the house through her back door. While searching the house, the police found the man asleep on the lounge. They woke him up and arrested him. The man told them the woman gave him a spare key and he used that to get into the house. He pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening an AVO. Mr Day convicted him and fined him a total of $660, $330 for each charge.

