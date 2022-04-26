news, local-news,

Students and teachers who are household contacts of COVID cases but have no symptoms will be able to attend school during Term 2, as long as they take a daily rapid antigen test before school and wear a mask. The new rules announced by the Department of Education are in line with eased community rules around isolation. Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell called it a "common sense approach" and said the government was well prepared to manage potential increases in cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses in schools during winter. "School is where our students learn best and we need to do everything we can to make sure that face-to-face learning continues with minimal disruption as we move into the colder months," she said. Students and teachers will have to notify the school if they are a household contact and follow the testing and mask wearing protocol for five school days. Mask wearing indoors will be compulsory for staff and secondary school students who are household contacts. Masks are optional for primary school student household contacts, but "strongly recommended." Schools will supplied with more free rapid antigen tests (RATs) early this term to support compliance with the new settings. The new rules come after a surge in COVID cases late last term that saw Canobolas Rural Technology High School, which has been struggling with staffing shortages, temporarily revert to home learning for Year 9 students. In announcing the new rules, Ms Mitchell said the Department of Education was: "taking extra steps statewide to ensure accredited teachers were available to cover sick leave where needed, with non-school based teachers, retired teachers and final year teacher education students continuing to be deployed into classrooms as needed." "Recruitment of teaching staff into non-school based roles will be paused and work will be taken off schools' plates so they can focus on core teaching and learning. "Schools will continue keeping windows and doors open wherever it is safe and practical to do so, because we know fresh air is an effective way to keep airborne viruses out," she said. The government says it has made a record investment in equipping schools with additional air quality measures, including providing air purifiers in colder climates, installing mechanical ventilation, checking air conditioners and heaters and providing resources for school principals on recommended ventilation practices. When asked which school in Orange would receive the additional air quality measures, a Department of Education spokesperson said the department was "currently finalising the list of schools to receive ventilation systems under this announcement." School-level COVID outbreaks during Term 2 will be considered on a case-by-case basis and may see the short term reintroduction of home learning, RAT tests, mask wearing or restrictions such as limiting visitors to schools.

