A man who was found with a firearm bolt and cap gun painted like a genuine pistol hidden in a toiletries bag at Manildra has been convicted in Orange Local Court. James Alan Roberts, 37, of Cedar Crescent, Forbes, was charged with acquiring a firearm part and possession of an unauthorised pistol, which was later discovered to be a cap gun. Magistrate David Day convicted Roberts in his absence and said the cap gun was painted to look a bit more realistic. "It's a strong case," Mr Day said. Roberts was driving a Volkswagen east on Kiewa Street, Manildra, about 1.25am on October 24, 2021, when police pulled the vehicle over at a truck stop near the intersection of Sir Henry Parkes Way and The Escort Way. He had a passenger in the front seat and police decided to search both men at the location. During the search the police found a black toiletries bag in the passenger side footwell. Roberts told the police the bag contained equipment for shaving. However, when the police searched the bag they found a black revolver and a firearm bolt. On further inspection the revolver was discovered to be a cap gun that had been painted black. Roberts was cautioned and said he found the times at a petrol station earlier in the night and placed them in his toiletries bag. He said he was going to throw out the bolt and keep the cap gun. However, police seized both items and Roberts left the location without further incident. Although Roberts was not present at Orange Local Court to hear his conviction, Mr Day fined him $1100 for acquiring the bolt and another $1100 for possession of the cap gun.

