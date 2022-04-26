news, local-news,

A driver who climbed into the backseat of his car when he was stopped by the police has been convicted in Orange Local Court of driving while never licensed. Benjamin Turner, 19, of Maxwell Avenue, was seen driving a Ford Ranger ute north on Lone Pine Avenue about 2.35pm on March 11, 2021. He was stopped for a random breath test in Sir Neville Howse Place. However, Turner was sitting in the backseat behind the driver's seat when police approached the car. He got out and said the driver's door didn't open so he changed seats. Turner admitted to driving despite not having a licence. Solicitor Simon Populin said he was given several chances to get his licence but hadn't done it. Magistrate David Day convicted him and fined him $110 while also disqualifying his driver's licence for three months and he warned that such offences can lead to jail. "He's not there yet and hopefully he won't get there," Mr Day said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/830b60c3-1277-4c07-b997-093d8d544b94.jpg/r0_40_1000_605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg