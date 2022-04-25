news, local-news,

Thousands of people gathered in Orange to pay their respects to those who served and sacrificed their lives. Anzac Day 2022 was the first the city has been able to hold without COVID-19 restrictions for three years, and the community made the most of that freedom to pack both Robertson Park for the dawn service and then line Summer Street for the march. Photographer Carla Freedman was there at both the dawn service and the march to take these photos throughout the morning. Lest We Forget.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AmbFGhdyb76ViYQTbA6ES4/eb78d862-e45e-45e6-b1f0-e8a3ca354dee.jpg/r0_179_3502_2158_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg