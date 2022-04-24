sport, local-sport,

"THIS hurts" - that was how NSW Waratahs skipper Grace Hamilton described the feeling as her valiant side was dethroned as champions of the Super W by a brilliant Fijiana Drua on Saturday. While the Waratahs led the decider with 14 minutes to go and had a fifth consecutive title in reach, the Drua finished strongly at AAMI Park to come away with a 32-26 win. It meant Drua finished the season undefeated, while Waratahs surrendered their mantle of champions. Hamilton, who hails from Panuara, tried to fight back the tears as she spoke after the match. "Us girls have been working hard since October and today we really came here with the intention to win, so it hurts a lot for us," she said. "But I'm so proud of our girls and how they dug deep into those last minutes, we were still in the game." Hamilton worked hard at number 8 throughout - taking seven carries in the first half alone - in a match that featured two vastly different styles of rugby. The Waratahs were strong in at set pieces and their rolling mauls were a particular highlight, while Drua tried to set an up-tempo pace and attacked at every opportunity. Drua scored first and zipped out to a 17-5 lead, but with just over three minutes gone into the second half the Waratahs hit the front at 19-17. The game continued to see-saw but Drua took the lead with nine to go and from there closed it out with player of the final Vitalina Naikore finishing with a hat-trick. That Drua had two players yellow carded during the contest but still won highlights the effort they produced. Hamilton acknowledged it, with Drua the only side in the five-year history of the Super W competition to have beaten the Waratahs. "Fijiana, you were unreal today, congratulations. You have worked so hard and been together in camp and came out here and finished that game in true style," she said. Though disappointed, Hamilton also made a vow - the Waratahs will learn from the pain of defeat. "I just want to say how proud I am to be a Waratah and to be here playing rugby in Australia," she said. "I promise you we will get better, we will get better every single year, every step of the way, it's part of our journey. "We will learn from this and we'll be back better and stronger."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/fb5bd375-2479-40c8-9d94-c193edbd4b63.jpg/r0_81_3000_1776_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg