Phil Donato has described the news that 26 MPs received a pay boost during NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet's six-month tenure in the top job as "a slap in the face." The premier faced a budget estimates hearing on Thursday after a previous scheduled appearance was delayed by recent floods in the Northern Rivers. The questioning comes as public sector employees such as nurses, teachers and transport staff agitate for pay rises above the 2.5 per cent capped annual increase, amid concerns over the rising cost of living. Mr Perrottet said his cabinet had 26 "brilliant ministers" who received extra pay because of the additional responsibilities and duties they take on. Other MPs receive additional pay on top of their base salary for serving on committees, or as leaders in houses of parliament. Minister for Orange and a Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party member, Mr Donato said that while the practice of MPs receiving additional funds for their committee work was not new, the fact it came during a time when frontline workers such as nurses and teachers dealt with a pay freeze was "hypocritical." "I know how often committees meet and how much work is done and I think it's certainly a position that's overpaid," he said. "For what they do, it's not worth an extra $20,000 to chair a committee. You turn up to a few meetings, have a few hearings. It's really just a bit of a slush fund to look after government MPs." Labor MP Penny Sharpe said the payments ranged from $5000 to $150,000. Mr Perrottet said that "any increase in entitlement is certainly not a focus of mine in relation to appointments of committee chairs". East Hills MP Wendy Lindsay was the only coalition MP earning a base member's salary of $169,000 but had been a committee chair until March.

