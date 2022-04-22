sport, local-sport,

On Friday morning, the eve of Woodbridge Cup's first round, some special news arrived on the sports desk of the Central Western Daily. It was a clearance request, or a gift per say. In the name of one W. Kennedy. Father time does not exist. Not where Bubba Kennedy is concerned. The veteran utility is back and, if approved, will be in new colours this year as Molong Bulls make a charge in Woodbridge Cup. Molong's coach Steve 'Boof' Lane said it didn't take too much convincing. "Good news travels fast," he said. "I probably convinced him the day after I got off the phone with you (April 5). "He'll probably play the first couple of rounds with us, either in the centres or forwards." Lane said he'll look to have a few juniors come through the grades at the Bulls and there was certainly excitement around Molong Recreation Ground about the prospect of Bubba coming to town. "We'll have a couple of young fellas play through the year and lead them into next year," he said. "They all know about him and asked if he was going to come, we put in clearance this morning (Friday) and I told a couple of young fellas. "We're hoping his clearance comes through by the weekend." Canowindra Tigers coach, Kev Grimshaw, said while Molong possess some uncertainty, he's sure to recognise a few tricks up the sleeve of Lane. "They're a bit of an unknown, there's a new coach and I've had a fair bit to do with Steve, e'll bring a lot to them in terms of experience. I've heard they'll be a young side but they'll be good with his experience," he said. Grimshaw added the Tigers are keen to play a host of teams with the merger between Woodbridge and Mid-West. "Across the board, everyone is excited about the competition, especially with the format," he sai.d "These three new sides breeds a lot of excitement into the competition." Saturday will also see Jayden Brown make his long awaited return to Canowindra and Grimshaw said he's ready to go. "He's very excited about it, which is very good. He brings a wealth of experience," he said. The Tigers will take on Molong at Molong Recreation Ground on Sunday with three grades fighting for victory. Youth League will start at 11:20, League Tag 12:40 and men's first grade at 2.

