A nine-metre long limousine is clearly not the most suitable vehicle for a eleven-day trek through the Australian outback, but that doesn't seem to phase Orange man Mick O'Neill. Next week, he and four others, including his partner, will pile into his six-wheeled super long stretch limo for a 3200km outback odyssey from Orange that will take in Bourke, Cunnumulla, Charleville, Emerald and Lightning Ridge. They'll be on the road with about 30 other cars - most of them infinitely better suited to outback driving - on the The Rotary Club of Orange Daybreak's annual Cruisin' Along Trek. The event is a major fundraiser for the Orange Cancer Centre's Clinical Trials Unit. Last year Crusin' Along raised $60,000 raised for the unit. While it seems a crazy idea, taking a limo on the Trek is something Mr O'Neill says he has always dreamt of. "I was on a bash years and years ago and saw someone else in a limo, so ever since then I've always wanted to do it," he said. About eight months ago he found his dream car, an extra long double axle gold limo that originally belonged to Jupiter's Casino on the Gold Coast. It didn't have a passenger seat, so he added one: "I would've been very lonely in the front otherwise," he said, but apart from that he's made very few modifications. He says he's not too worried about the car being damaged on the rough outback roads. "If it happens it happens. We'll have fun destroying it anyway," he said. For the first time, the trek will be missing co-founder and organiser of the event Terry Davis, who is not be coming along due to health issues (he recently had a quadruple bypass), but Mr Davis says he's OK with that. "Yes it's the first time I've had to hand over the reins - but it's fine - they can only get lost - and we've done that before," he said. HAVE YOUR SAY..

