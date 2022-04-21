community,

This week the museum is preparing a brand new section for our long-term local history exhibition, Inherit: old and new histories. The exhibition, which opened in September 2020, is a showcase of fascinating stories from across the region, centred on more than 100 objects from the Orange Regional Museum collection, private lenders and the many extraordinary volunteer-run museums and historical societies from Eugowra to Blayney and Wellington to Canowindra. The new section replaces our 'Off the Rack' display featuring significant items of clothing. This week will be your last chance to see some of these, including an impressive fur coat, made for Thelma Neich of Eugowra in 1936 from native water rat pelts, now known as rakali. A gift from her husband, 65 to 70 rakali pelts were needed to make the coat, which were made up by Guss Limited Furriers, Tanners and Dyers, in The Strand Arcade in Sydney. Also leaving us soon is the green and gold robe worn by Orange sporting legend Pat Ford in the 1950s. In his short career, Ford took out the Australian lightweight boxing title as well as the empire (Commonwealth) title, before retiring to start his own butchery, which he ran for 35 years. Coming on display are a series of wonderful objects from our collections, including some new acquisitions, all about 'Making do'. Life in regional and remote areas has always necessitated making do. While the term 'make do and mend' is more specifically associated with government austerity programs and clothes rationing during the Second World War, it applies well to the survival techniques, tenacity and ingenuity of people in the bush over many generations. For the Wiradjuri people, the traditional owners and custodians of this land, survival was rooted in a close connection with country and a deep cultural understanding of the land and the seasons. Following invasion, survival meant negotiating between cultures, resisting attempts to eradicate cultural identity and safeguarding language, customs and knowledge. Those who came to this region faced their own challenges. The sheer distance, often-rudimentary transport links, lack of amenities, climate extremes, and unfamiliar landscape forced the newcomers to adapt. From building simple rough-hewn huts to re-purposing everyday items, we'll be sharing the stories of making do in our local region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gQFChmftLwURjFztaywNzt/373d1617-9618-483f-807f-f2842a30ea3c.jpg/r0_438_4032_2716_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg