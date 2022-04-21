sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Bulldogs might've got the wood over them in pre-season but Orange Emus will be looking to re-write the score this weekend at Endeavour Oval. With numbers a little low for Emus, Saturday's fixture will be 14-a-side with Bulldogs agreeing to match the numbers. A 17-0 scoreline fell the way of Bulldogs last week in a pre-season trial and Emus' coach Alex Walker is excited to see how her side pick themselves up and go again in round one of the Westfund Ferguson Cup. "They're a strong side, we know they were missing a few veterans as were we so it'll be interesting to see what our re-match is like," she said. "A lot of the new girls had a few nerves and jitters, so we've been working on our structure and making sure our defensive line is set. "A lot of our new girls are ex-league players so they're not used to doing last man's feet, so a lot of those little things we've been correcting during training. "I think they'll feel a lot more comfortable going into this match than they did in the trial." While playing with Emus for many years, Walker herself has stepped into a new role as coach and is loving the various aspects that come with it. "There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes, it's not as simple as rocking up and telling girls what to do," she explained. "There's a lot of planning but I'm enjoying it, I've got a lot of support with Lisa who's our strength and conditioning coach and Don Moor helping out with defence along with Danni Goolagong who's our assistant coach and captain." Naming Goolagong was one of Walker's first major tasks as coach and she couldn't have picked a better candidate. "It was really rewarding (to announce that), she's earned it," she said. "She's a really strong leader and has played rugby for years so I think that's the appropriate choice to put on the park."

