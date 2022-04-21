news, local-news,

A group of rock and gemstone enthusiasts have donated $4450 towards clinical cancer trials run by Dr Rob Zielinksi at Orange Hospital. The Orange Lapidary and Mineral Club raised the funds through an open garden and rock sales, and donated the funds to the Rotary Club of Daybreak Orange for its Cruisin-Along Trek. Rotary club president Bruce Smith said the charity trek will depart Orange on Thursday and travel through outback NSW and southern Queensland to raise funds for the clinical cancer trials. "Last year we raised $60,000 and this year we are hoping to do the same or better," he said. Lapidary club president Pam Montgomery hosted the open garden at her property and said it was the club's largest donation in recent memory and one of the club's members is participating in the trials. "We had our open garden on [March 23] it was a huge success, it was great," Mrs Montgomery said. Fellow lapidary club member Nerralie Boulton is also participating in the trek and said it was an "amazing amount of money" that was raised for the cause.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/6d5f2700-4100-4dcc-b0bd-c4c0cfbc2874.JPG/r0_477_4032_2755_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg