Residents and volunteers will provide shade and habitat for native fish and wildlife such as the sacred kingfisher on Sunday. Summer Hill Creekcare is inviting the community to join its members, as well as the staff and students of Charles Sturt University to plant trees, shrubs and groundcovers at a CSU Biodiversity Zone. It will take place along the creek in Risky Paddock, between First and Second Crossing between 9.30am and noon. Equipment will be provided, but participants are advised to bring gloves and wear long sleeved shirts, trousers and sturdy shoes, as well as water and snacks. Refreshments will be served. Registration is essential. Contact Cilla Kinross on ckinross@csu.edu.au or ring 6365 7651 or 0439 815 791.

