Mark Coulton has tested positive for COVID-19. The incumbent Parkes MP and National Party member announced that had tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. The 64-year-old had spent the past week campaigning around the Dubbo region and had to postpone further plans. Mr Coulton's full statement: I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering at home over the next week. This means that I have had to cancel my plans on the road this week and will sadly miss Anzac Day events on Monday. I will continue to work from home where possible and look forward to getting back on the road next week.

