It was cause for celebrations recently after it was announced that two Mercy Connect employees had been awarded scholarships as part of the Albury City Leadership and Resilience Scholarship program. Mercy Connect Team Leader, Kelly Dicks, and Community and Stakeholder Engagement Officer, Elizabeth Sayers, were both selected by Charles Sturt University to receive the scholarships. The scholarships cover the completion of two micro-subjects from the Graduate Certificate in Community Leadership and Resilience, Building Community Resilience and Leading Change. Kelly oversees teams who are working on the frontline, supporting participants who require assistance to live their lives, while Elizabeth is involved with stakeholder engagement and partnership opportunities along with overseeing the communications and marketing function. The scholarships will enable both staff members the opportunity to work with other people from within the community to identify leadership and change management opportunities, with a focus on those that can be contextualised to their respective roles at Mercy Connect and applied in the workplace. The scholarship opportunity takes the number of Mercy Connect employees who are engaged in study outside of their work to 50 per cent, which is a fantastic reflection of Mercy Connect's ongoing commitment to further supporting staff in their Leadership and Development journey. Mercy Connect Chief Executive Officer, Trent Dean said that it would also contribute valuable evidence which is collated to measure Outcomes against Mercy Connect's newly developed Social Impact Framework, which includes improved staff qualifications and capability resulting in participants being better cared for and more satisfied with the services Mercy Connect provides to them. "We are very pleased that two emerging leaders from Mercy Connect have received these generous Albury City scholarships," he said. "It is vital that everyone working within the disability sector receives such learning and development opportunities, to ensure all people living with disability receive innovative and high-quality support and care."

