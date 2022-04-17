news, local-news,

The student cohort for a popular leadership mentoring initiative has been announced. Almost 40 year 11 students from across Orange, Blayney and Cabonne applied for the 10 positions in the TEN4TEN Leadership Dialogue, which involves 10 year 11 students being mentored by 10 community leaders. Regional Development Australia Central West announced the successful applicants for this year's program with at Kate Jones @ One Nineteen restaurant. The successful applicants are: Antonia Tuckwell and Jyothis Jojo from James Sheahan Catholic High School, Claudia Horan from Orange Anglican Grammar School, Eleanor Matheson-Clark and Sophie Heath from Kinross Wolaroi School, Jonah Thew from Anson Street School, Kitana Hoswell-Parsons from Yeoval Central School, Lilly Hassall and Luka Smith from Orange High School, and Mitchell Crossman from Canobolas Rural Technology High School. RDA Central West director Wayne Sunderland said that mentorship is important for inspiring teenagers and helping them identify a clear pathway for achieving their goals after school. "Mentors can make a big impact on a young person's life, especially year 11 students who are in their final years of school and considering what their next step might be after graduation," he said. The students will have the opportunity to learn from their mentor and take part in various events including visits to the state and federal parliaments. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/68947acc-897c-47d6-bca0-a16a019d2004.JPG/r0_54_720_461_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg