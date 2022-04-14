news, local-news, lifeblood, blood bank, orange, donate, easter

Orange residents have been urged to roll up their sleeves with Lifeblood's reserves of the emergency blood type having dropped to its lowest point in 12 months. O negative makes up 15 per cent of hospital orders across Australia, but fewer than 7 per cent of the population have that blood type which is needed by accident and trauma patients. Orange Hospital staff were on deck Thursday to lend a helping arm, with Ayla Frost giving blood for the very first time. "Everyone's always short on blood and you never know when you're going to need it," she said. "Especially with freak accidents, we had one in our family not long ago, so all of my family has been trying to come in and donate and give people the blood that they need for when they're on the table because we don't know if or when it will be us." Ms Frost encouraged others - regardless of their blood type - to make an appointment between Easter Monday and Anzac Day. "I've had a few members need some really big surgeries so I'm just trying to do my bit to give back," she added. "It doesn't take too long out of your day to do it." Although Orange won't be one of nearly 40 centres across Australia to open on Good Friday, Lifeblood's executive director of donor services, Cath Stone, emphasised how important donating over the next week would be. "The need for blood is often unplanned and urgent," she said. "This time of year is when many of our donors take a well-deserved break, but the next two weeks are shaping up to be particularly difficult with back-to-back long weekends for Easter and ANZAC Day. "We urgently need 4,500 people of all blood types to book a donation before Easter Monday, and a further 7,500 through to ANZAC Day, and we need them to come back for a second donation when they are next eligible, to ensure we can keep hospital fridges well stocked." To book a donation this Easter, visit lifeblood.com.au, download the free Donate Blood app or call 13 14 95. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1ae2458b-8dbb-495d-a80e-4c94b5678c62.JPG/r0_318_4654_2948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg