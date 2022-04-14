news, local-news, easter, fish, orange

"We do a week's trade in one day." That's how Perry Oval Takeaway owner Judith Moffitt described the Good Friday rush for fish and chips this year. Thursday morning, staff at the Clinton Street store were busy packing order after order to get people ready for their traditional meal. "We were flat out," Mrs Moffitt said. "The first year we opened for Good Friday I did all the prep by myself. We had a bigger day but it wasn't too big and we did $4000 in one day. "We did $6000 last year and we're expecting to do more this time." After running out of chips in 2021, Mrs Moffitt made sure that wouldn't happen again. The store brought in a whopping 142.8kg of fish and 660kg of chips, with most of if not all expected to sell by the end of Friday. "The walk-in freezer was half-filled with chips," Mrs Moffitt added. "The majority of orders came in on Friday because we didn't get that many pre-orders. People stepped it up a little on Thursday but nothing compared to Friday." A walk through the kitchen would see freshly made potato scallops being cut up and cooked, battered fish prepped and ready to go, with drums of oil on hand for the mountains of chips to sell on Friday. "We've got it fairly well organised and we even have a specially made contraption in the freezer to help store the food," Mrs Moffitt added. "We dropped the oil Thursday in the daytime to get it fresh in there for Friday because it'll be a week's worth." With so much work to do, you'd be hard pressed not to have the big event on your mind for days leading up to Good Friday. Mrs Moffitt and daughter Laura Welch confirmed that is exactly what happens. "We dream about it for the week before it happens," they both said. "That's when we make a bit of a plan." Eating fish instead of other types of meat on Good Friday is a custom observed by some Christians - particularly Catholics - but it has also won over favour with the public. But just because some chose to avoid red meat, didn't mean all observed that tradition. "If you came in and wanted a hamburger, we wouldn't say no," Mrs Moffitt said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/a22928b9-126b-451f-bc1a-5a280b7ee598.JPG/r0_111_4928_2895_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg