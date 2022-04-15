news, local-news,

IT'S an uphill battle but the Orange Mountain Bike Club is building something awesome out in the Glenwood Forest west of Orange. Thanks to a NSW Government Regional Sports Facility grant of $325,191, the OMBC will complete a 20km loop, linking with the existing Galinbundinya trail and featuring a climbing link before a long-flow decent to be known as 'The Trail of Awesomeness'. The club is hoping the project, which should be finished around June, will increase participation in the sport and add to the district's appeal as a mountain biking destination. If the popularity of the Galinbundinya trail, which starts from Lidster Fire Station and goes almost to the base of Federal Falls is an indicator, it's on a winner. Project manager Jack Rahilly, from AdvancedCAD, has used advanced GPS technology to design the track and even ridden it virtually. "It's absolutely awesome, it's something we've been working towards for three years now and it's going to form a massive 20km loop, it's going to be, probably one of the best tracks in Australia given the altitude change and the variety of trails in it so we're really excited," he said. The Trail of Awesomeness features a 400m elevation drop over 8km, with an average gradient of 5 per cent. "But we're not being greedy with that drop, we're stretching the trail out so it's going to be something that everyone can enjoy - beginning riders, expert riders as well can get in and enjoy it," Mr Rahilly said. "We're blessed with awesome terrain here so it's awesome to have the funds to take advantage of that." The grant application was completed by Dr Steve Peterson who remains an active member of the 120-strong club despite being unable to ride anymore after a car accident four years ago left him with quadriplegia. "Definitely, lots of work goes into it and it's all paper-based, then we get a letter or an email ... there's nothing quite like seeing the actual dirt being removed, see photos of people riding down," he said. The new section of trail, which is largely on the western shoulder of Mount Canobolas, covers some tough terrain and carving it out of dense forest and rocky ground was not without its challenges according to trail builder Garreth Paton, from Iconic Trails. "Plus some of the areas we're dealing with are a 50 per cent off slope," Mr Paton said. "It's steep, so you can't rush it. We're taking three tonne excavators along these 50 per cent off slopes which is pretty wild, they're not designed to be in those situations but this is how trails are built in Australian and around the world. The Trail of Awesomeness is preceded by a 4km climb which amazingly, has been done largely by hand by club volunteers and which Mr Paton described as 'epic'. "If you have a look at what they've done, and what they've achieved without machinery it's pretty impressive," Mr Paton said. "It's one of those tracks, that the harder you go you'll find more challenges, you just go faster, cheeky little jumps on the side if you want to go a bit further but the whole tracks full of jumps and berms and other fun features, little chutes..." To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2c41078f-d282-4ad9-9b5f-d9e065fcd65c.jpg/r2_175_4926_2957_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg