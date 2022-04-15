news, local-news, Future Moves, CSU, Charles Sturt University, Orange

OVERCOMING social stigmas is said to be a rewarding experience in one's lifetime, with obtaining a university degree often seen as a great challenge on the list for some. For many school students, though, to even consider completing higher education can also feel daunting, impossible, or both - which is why a Charles Sturt University program is determined to break that barrier. "Every student, no matter their background, should have access to a university education," Future Moves program's Central West coordinator, Tom Griffiths said. The Future Moves program, a delivery of workshops for primary and high schoolers, targets kids right through from kindergarten to young adults in year 12, with its focus on those from low socio-economic situations, rurally-located and Indigenous students. "It might sound crazy to start so young, but the aspiration in younger students is really high - they want to be doctors, they want to be vets," Mr Griffiths said. "But then over those times, sometimes social influences that are built up over years kind of means that some people think 'well that's not for me', so they don't even consider that they're totally capable and competent to make that decision." As part of the curriculum, Orange schools currently engaging in the program are Canobolas Rural Technology High School, Glenroi Heights, Bowen Public and Orange High School, with Future Moves serving as a platform of new thinking. "They might be first in family to go to university and they may not have people in their community to talk to about what the experience is like - so we can be those people," Mr Griffiths said. "We can be energetic, engaging and trustworthy people to answer those questions and break down those barriers that might stop students from even considering it at all." CSU's Orange campus will host Future Moves workshops on June 29 for year 6 students of Glenroi and Bowen primary schools, with Orange and Blayney highschoolers on November 10. "We're getting students in engineering labs breaking rocks to figure out how much force they can take," Mr Griffiths said of some hands-on learning examples. "They're doing exciting things and there's current CSU students to talk to who have had similar experiences through the program, so it's engaging and memorable, and it's overcoming some of the social stigma that's out there around university." For more information on the program, head online to the Charles Sturt University website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/c570aa87-4a75-47e5-a4db-5945f14576a7.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg