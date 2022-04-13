coronavirus,

NEW COVID cases in the Western NSW Local Health District were up by almost 200 in the latest reporting period after two days of low numbers. The health district had 541 new cases to 4pm on Sunday and 602 new cases to 4pm on Monday, but that jumped to 792 new cases in the latest update. That was made up of 258 PCR tests and 534 RATs. Though the 792 new cases was high compared with recent days, it was still down on the 922 and 938 new cases in the health district last week. The latest figures available showed Orange having 1583 active cases, Bathurst having 1343 active cases, Dubbo Regional 1869 and Blayney 289. Meanwhile, across NSW, there were 18,265 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 10,299 from RATs and 7966 from PCRs. NSW Health says there are 1583 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 71 people in intensive care. Of those 71, 24 require ventilation. NSW Health reported eight deaths in the latest reporting period - six men and two women.

