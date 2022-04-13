sport, local-sport,

Orange's basketballers were able to enjoy the presence of royalty as some of Sydney's best basketballers came to town. Towering Sydney Kings centre Jordan Hunter and Sydney Flames' Emma Mahady visited Orange over the past week as part of the Hoops Capital Academy with over 100 juniors participating in the camp - a figure more than expected by the Eagles. Orange Eagles' under 23s coach Jamah Zegzula has to go back over a decade for the last time a high profile basketballer has come out to the region. "Shawn Bradley from America, about 15-20 years, was the biggest player we've had out at the region for quite some time (until this week)," he said. With such a large number of participants, Zegzula was ecstatic with the event's success. "The camp was (designed) to help out our juniors and their pathway," he said. "It was really good to see the enthusiasm from the kids, we haven't had something like this in the region for a while. We got a lot of good feedback from the kids and they've all come out with really good experiences." The week's camp coincides with the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup being held in Sydney over September 22 to October 1 along with the growth of alternate formats. "Basketball Australia is trying to get promotion for the World Cup (along) with the sport growing in the region," Zegzula said. "(Formats like) 3 on 3 and everything else that goes with it are starting to get some traction with our local region which is really good."

