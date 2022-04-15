news, local-news,

Tully Denahy was scrolling Facebook one day when he saw a stranger's post which said they had been scammed out of roughly $60,000 through a dodgy landscaping business. Having started his "you name it, we'll do it" construction business two months prior, Mr Denahy was disgusted someone could be so heartless as to con others. "I've had to work to the bone, bleed and sacrifice to get where I've gotten today," he said. "So to think there are people out there who work 9-5 jobs and they've been ripped off tens of thousands of dollars, it's a gut-wrenching feeling. A lot of big jobs you speak to people and it's their dream that they're finally doing and to think people can take that and run is awful." The post was eventually taken down, but before that, Mr Denahy offered up the services of his company - Tully's Enterprises - to the scam victim at a "highly discounted" rate in an effort to lend the stranger a hand. "I've got digging equipment, I've got everything so it's no skin off my nose to help out," he added. Mr Denahy not only offered to take on the original poster as a client, but another person who messaged to say they too had been scammed. "That's a standing offer," the business owner said when asked if he would continue to offer discounted rates for scam victims. On top of scammers impacting everyday people, Mr Denahy also explained how it could make it hard for legitimate businesses to operate. "When you get rogue people going out and ripping people off, when you turn up it's almost like they've given someone a chance and that company has blown it. Now you're trying to come in cheaper to help them out, you're throwing out a lot of red flags, even though your intent is to do the right thing," he said. "To have cowboys running around town and putting the feeling of contention in clients, it makes it more difficult to go out and quote jobs when we talk to them because it breaks the trust between local tradespeople and local community." As for how to avoid scammers in the future, he gave out a little advice. "Ring another business and ask them if the company does good work," he said. "It's all well and good to have a conversation with one contractor, one company, but how can you trust what they're saying to you is true and accurate. Reference check them with other tradies."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/cf9ea2f6-3e37-441f-9f09-90614af218e6.JPG/r0_180_5568_3326_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg