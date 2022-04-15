sport, local-sport, cody burcher, mount panorama, bathurst 6 hour

Coming off his first podium finish in the Trans Am Series, Cody Burcher is keen to impress in front of a home crowd. The Orange race car driver will take to Mount Panorama for round three of the campaign and couldn't be more keen to have a good showing. "I don't think I've been this excited for a race meeting ever," he said. "Realistically it's our first big national event that's been in our backyard at home. I'm lucky having Mount Panorama as our home track which is something I can't complain about, but we've also had limited track time. "It is really cool to have all my family and supporters to come and have a look and it's something I'm really looking forward to." Burcher has gone from strength to strength during the Trans Am Series after making the jump from the National Formula Ford this year. Driving a Ford Mustang for Garry Rodgers Motorsport, Burcher grabbed fifth and sixth place finishes in round one down in Tasmania, before bagging a third place finish in round two at Phillip Island. "There's always those little things that you need and we've been getting on top of it...we've pretty much done all the hard work now," Burcher said. "I think change always comes with its challenges and difficulties, coming into a whole new category with a whole new philosophy of how a car needs to be driven. "It's like moving from soccer to playing footy. There's still some of those little things you can take from it, but it's a big difference." He said the category switch has been all he hoped it would be. "It's 100 per cent been everything we've expected and we've loved every minute of it," Burcher added. "It's a very raw experience of racing which is really cool. There's none of that big data, technical issues like with the bigger categories where the big budgets really start to take control. You can race hard, race fair and hustle the car." The weekend is part of the Bathurst 6 Hour slate which features the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, NSW Historic Touring Cars, the MRF Tyres Australian Pulsar Racing Association and NSW HQ Holdens. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/8d17e0b5-559e-45b4-bc2d-e867a396fdd6.jpg/r3_398_5118_3288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg