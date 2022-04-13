news, local-news, Orange, FoodCare

AFTER a call-out was posted to social media for emergency food donations, FoodCare Orange hasn't had a lot of bites. Management committee secretary Alex Ruse says while she's unsure if the food shortage is due to heightened rates of unemployment or staff simply doing "a big clean out", it's certainly a new call for help. "It is first time needing to do this, to ask for emergency relief food donations to this degree - but the demand for food has definitely increased," Ms Ruse said. "I don't know whether it's following on from COVID and people may have casual work or not being able to work and finding themselves in dire straights, but it isn't just people that are homeless - it's also people who have absolutely no money." With the current housing shortfall climate, a report from the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation predicted impacts to affordable housing over the next decade, including upward pressures across the rental market and COVID pushing regional dwelling prices up by 26 per cent. Though, for volunteers working for not-for-profit charities like FoodCare, it's beside the point. "It's hard to tell what the reason for people coming to the service is, because we don't run on a system of statistics or anything like that, it's all anonymous," Ms Ruse said. "We don't ask questions like 'what's your name' or 'what's your living status', we just support them in any way that we can." The service splits supplies into two categories of donations, one being heavily discounted bundles of food items, and the other for those in need of emergency food relief. For emergency hampers, local services can provide coupons to clients who can then redeem those tickets at the March Street service. Though, Ms Ruse says it's not always this easy or predictable - which has also lead to the service's sudden shortage of stock this month. "What usually happens for them is other service providers - like Vinnies, the Benevolent Society or Housing Plus - they purchase $10 vouchers for FoodCare and then they can choose to give these to clients who might not have money, or their rent is due or they had to pay a debt and are still in need of some food," Ms Ruse said. "But typically what happens is [clients] will ring us on a Friday afternoon and say I've got no food, no nappies and I have five children and I don't get paid until next week - and in that case, there's no time for them to make those appointments with the services, so they're able to get food out of the emergency stash." Since FoodCare's Facebook post on April 4, Ms Ruse says there's also been little to no response with regard to food donations. "Ordinarily, people will ring FoodCare phone and say 'hi, I saw the post and we've got stuff to give you', but we haven't had anybody do that, not that I know," she said. "Unless people have taken items directly to the shop, I don't think we've had much or any response - but we've also never had to ask for this kind of support before."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/4c483dbf-e156-49ab-8d43-d4933bbcaea8.jpg/r241_609_4928_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg