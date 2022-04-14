news, local-news,

A man who defrauded Services NSW has been given a custodial sentence and ordered to stop taking illicit drugs. David Scott Ostini, 49, of Kenna Street, received $10,500 in a Micro Business Support Grant and a week later he was left with $5.44 in his bank account. Ostini claimed a woman made the claim on his behalf on October 14, 2021, even though he did not have a business. However, when the money appeared in his account he didn't hesitate to spend it and according to the police some was withdrawn from ATMs, while the rest was spent on taxi fares, EFTPOS transactions at petrol stations and supermarkets. Magistrate David Day doubted that so much money was spent in supermarkets. "It just seems like a lot of money to be spent at Woolies," Mr Day said. "Given your client's lengthy history of illicit drug use and supply my suspicion is part of that $10,500 was spent on drugs. "The withdrawals from the ATMs has a feel about it." Solicitor Tim Scott said Ostini had a heroin addiction and conceded some of the money went towards that. "But he's not using it at the moment, he has financial difficulties at the moment," Mr Scott said and mentioned that Ostini is also dealing with pain for an old back injury. "There may be some link between that painful back injury and his use of that drug." Ostini was arrested and charged with dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception after he was arrested and take to Orange Police Station on January 21. In an interview with police he confirmed he didn't have a business. Ostini told police he shouldn't have spent the funds but said "everyone was getting them too". Magistrate David Day convicted Ostini and gave him a community-based custodial sentence by way of an Intensive Correction Order. The order will be for 18 months and will include conditions that Ostini participate in rehabilitation and abstain from drugs. If he re-offends he could serve the rest of the sentence in jail. Mr Day said fraud offences like Ostini's have slowed the delivery of assistance for others in need. He said there has been extra scrutiny for new claims such as for flood relief due to a swathe of earlier frauds being detected in the last two years. "We know he didn't dream this up, we know there's an instruction manual floating about," Mr Day said.

