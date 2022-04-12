coronavirus,

NEW COVID cases were up in the Western NSW Local Health District in the latest reporting period, but were still lower than most of the numbers of the past week. After recording 541 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday, the health district had 602 new cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday - 150 from PCRs and 452 from RATs. The 541 and then 602 new cases followed 601, 660, 745, 922, 938 and 687 new cases in the health district over the previous 24-hour period updates. The latest COVID cases statistics show the Orange local government area has 1638 active cases, Bathurst has 1348 active cases, the Dubbo region has 1895 and Blayney 301. Meanwhile, across NSW, there were 15,334 new COVID cases in the most recent reporting period - 9915 from RATs and 5419 from PCRs. NSW Health says there are 1584 COVID-19 cases in NSW hospitals, including 70 people in intensive care. NSW Health reported 11 deaths in the latest reporting period - nine women and two men. Four people were from Sydney's south, three from Western Sydney, one from Sydney's east, one from south-western Sydney, one from northern Sydney, and one person was from the Central Coast, according to NSW Health.

